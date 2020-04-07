Roku’s free, ad-supported channel will appear in the UK

Streaming device maker Roku has launched the free, ad-supported Roku channel in the UK, offering access to more than 10,000 movies, TV shows and documentaries at a time when the demand for home entertainment is high.

The Roku channel is available on Roku devices as well as Now TV sticks and Sky Q set-top boxes through the dedicated Roku app.

If you can see that you’re watching ad-flooded content, there are plenty of UK fares to stick with, including fans of Fifth Gear, Skins, Get Carter and The Wicker Man. When you start the app, there is no login requirement or profile to set up, so getting started is pretty painless.

“With the Roku Channel, we make it easier for consumers to find great entertainment and offer added value to Roku users, Now TV owners and Sky Q customers,” said Rob Holmes, Roku’s vice president of programming.

“Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on the platform and we look forward to meeting consumer needs for free TV.”

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2017, Roku Channel has added a browser-based web player, live news, a separate section for children and families, and the ability to subscribe to premium content providers like Showtime and HBO.

Of these, only the children and family section is currently available in the UK. However, the UK version of Roku Channel has more than 40 content partners, including Hollywood studios such as Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television, and more publishers are expected to be added in the future.