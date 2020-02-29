[ROLAND GRAPOW Would not Know Why HELLOWEEN Customers ‘Still Have Problems’ With Him]

Roland Grapow states that he will not have an understanding of why the members of HELLOWEEN “even now have troubles” with him, practically two a long time just after he was dismissed from the team.

Grapow joined HELLOWEEN in 1989 as the alternative for primary guitarist Kai Hansen and stayed in the band for 12 many years. He appeared on the HELLOWEEN albums “Pink Bupples Go Ape” (1991), “Chameleon” (1993), “Grasp Of The Rings” (1994), “The Time Of The Oath” (1996), “Substantial Live” (1996), “Greater Than Raw” (1998), “Steel Jukebox” (1999) and “The Dim Experience” (2000).

Requested in a modern interview with Brazil’s Rodrigo Flausino whether he would be interested in taking portion in the recent HELLOWEEN reunion that features both equally Hansen and vocalist Michael Kiske alongside with the band’s most current incarnation, Grapow mentioned (see video clip beneath): “[HELLOWEEN singer] Andi [Deris] reported I’m a betrayer. I never treatment what he is stating, but I you should not know why he’s stating it. I never know the reason. I imagined we had a excellent romantic relationship, for the reason that I satisfied him a few many years in the past, 4 a long time ago, two times. We spoke on both days alongside one another for hours. And I am smiling to them, I am not blaming them that I was fired. But they continue to have difficulties with me. I really don’t know why. Most people that know me [know that] I am a wonderful guy consuming beer.”

Grapow was at first identified in a Hamburg, Germany club enjoying with his band RAMPAGE by HELLOWEEN guitarist Michael Weikath, who held Grapow‘s title in brain in the celebration Hansen would perhaps leave HELLOWEEN. Grapow proceeded to total the touring cycle for the band’s vintage 1988 “Keeper Of The 7 Keys Section II” album.

Grapow and drummer Uli Kusch were being dismissed from HELLOWEEN in 2001 due to the fact of disagreements above the way of the band’s “The Dark Trip” album, which noticed an amplified emphasis on darker and modern metallic elements. Grapow and Kusch formed MASTERPLAN a year later.

In 2017, MASTERPLAN released a studio album titled “PumpKings”, showcasing reworked variations of HELLOWEEN tracks from albums that Grapow played on in the course of his time in the legendary German electrical power steel band.