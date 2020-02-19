COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Roll up your sleeves this Thursday! The Town of Columbia is wanting for local lifesavers.

The 10th once-a-year Columbia Lifesavers Blood Generate can take position Thursday from 7am to 3pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Conference Heart.

According to organizers, if you are fascinated in building an appointment you can stop by www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code “famouslyhot.” Obtain the American Red Cross Blood Donor Application, simply call 1-800-Crimson CROSS (one-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Talent on any Alexa Echo machine.

