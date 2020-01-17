Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines – Boston Herald

By CAROLE FELDMAN

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration on Friday has taken another step towards dismantling Michelle Obama’s school nutrition guidelines, with a new rule that could lead to more pizza and fries and less fruit and a smaller variety of vegetables on school menus.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who announced the rule changes on Obama’s birthday, said they were needed to give schools more flexibility and reduce waste, while still providing nutritious and tasty meals.

But proponents of infant nutrition saw it differently.

“What a shameless, embarrassing capitulation for lobbyists at the expense of American children and their well-being,” said Sam Kass, executive director of Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign to combat childhood obesity. “This country – and its children – deserve so much better.”

The proposal would allow schools to reduce the amount of certain types of vegetables served at lunch, and legumes offered as an alternative to meat can also be included as part of the need for vegetables. Potatoes can be served as vegetables.

The proposal would also allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit during breakfast that is served outside the cafeteria.

Gay Anderson, president of the School Nutrition Association, said that although dietary standards were generally successful, some requirements led to reduced participation in the program, higher costs and wastage.

“The flexibility of USDA on school meals helps us meet these challenges and prepare nutritious meals that suit the tastes of different students,” Anderson said in a statement.

The school lunch program serves around 30 million students, most from low-income families.

“The Trump government’s attack on children’s health continues today under the guise of” simplifying “school meals,” said Colin Schwartz, deputy director of the Center for Science in Public Interest for Legislative Affairs, in a statement .

The proposal would give schools more flexibility in offering appetizers for à la carte purchases, which Schwartz said it would “create a huge loophole in school dietary guidelines, paving the way for children to choose pizza, hamburgers,” French fries and other foods that are high in calories, saturated fat or sodium instead of balanced school meals every day. “

Geraldine Henchy, director of nutrition policy at the Food Research & Action Center, said the bottom line should be nutrition, but the review of the a la carte rule would lead to students “much more fats, much more sodium, much more calories. “

In particular, the proposal would reduce the amount of red and orange vegetables that should be offered every day during lunch.

For breakfasts to take with you, portions of fruit could be reduced from one cup to half a cup.

Representative Bobby Scott, a Virginia democrat and chairman of the House Commission for Education and Labor, said the proposal “threatens the progress we have made in improving nutrition in schools.”

“For many children, the food they eat at school is their only access to healthy, nutritious meals,” he said.

The American Heart Association said the rule “would endanger children’s health.”

“Healthy school meals help combat childhood obesity and poor cardiovascular health, but they also help lay the foundations for lifelong healthy behaviors,” the group said.

As a first lady, Obama defended healthier school meals as part of the “Let’s Go” campaign.

“With one in three of our children on schedule to have diabetes, it is not surprising that the Trump administration would do the offering of the potato and junk food industries,” Kass said.

The 2010 Health, Hunger-Free Kids Act has set nutritional standards for school meals, requiring schools to offer fruits and vegetables and more whole-grain foods and to limit calories, fat and sodium.

The proposed rule is the second step of the Trump administration to lower the nutritional standards of the school lunch program. According to the 2018 rule, the administration reduced the whole grains to be served and allowed skimmed chocolate milk. Before the rule change, only fat-free flavored milk was allowed.

Perdue announced the proposed changes in San Antonio, Texas.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common sense flexibility is needed to provide students with nutritious and tasty meals,” he said.

The agency has also proposed changes to the summer meal program, which serves 2.6 million children.