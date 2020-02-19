[roller-coaster-center-tennessee-weather-conditions-consists-of-attainable-snowflake-sightings]

Jimmy Settle, Leaf Chronicle Published 10: 51 a.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020 | Up to date 11: 18 a.m. CT Feb. 19, 2020

Snowflakes have been in reasonably short supply across much of Middle Tennessee this 2020 wintertime period, and with the to start with working day of spring now about a thirty day period away, there is very little indication, at present, of accumulating snowfall in the prolonged-array weather conditions outlook.

Clarksville-region citizens could see a couple snowflakes accompanying passing climate-makers on Thursday morning and Sunday morning, but Nationwide Temperature Services Nashville meteorologist Brendan Schaper mentioned it at the moment looks like very little far more than a dusting in our instant potential, if that.

By contrast, the mercury climbed into the 60s before this 7 days supplying many neighborhood residents spring fever.

On Wednesday, bright sunshine was widespread with high temperatures predicted to top rated out around 50 degrees.

“There is a probability for a minor precipitation immediately after midnight, predominantly light-weight rain or sprinkles heading into Thursday early morning,” Schaper explained.

“With the air remaining colder from Nashville, northward, there could be a brief rain-snow mix with small or no accumulation Thursday early morning,” he mentioned. Only better elevations about the Cumberland Plateau could see a dusting to a 50 percent-inch primarily based on existing NWS projections.

That precipitation is expected to shift out of the Midstate Thursday afternoon as significant temperatures get into the 40s.

Friday is expected to be a primarily dry working day with higher temperatures topping out in the 40s.

“This weekend we heat back up into the 40s to small 50s for highs on Saturday and Sunday,” Schaper said.

Right away lows on Friday could dip into the higher teens to minimal 20s, moderating into the mid-20s right away on Saturday, and low- to- mid 30s early Sunday early morning.

“There could be a pair of several hours on Sunday morning when a very little batch of precipitation moves in from the west, making a rain-snow combine perhaps all around dawn. All over again, we are anticipating no challenges, and no accumulation with this,” Schaper claimed, “but approach on mainly a moist working day on Sunday.”

