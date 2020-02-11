Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new single and video

Melbourne indie rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have returned today with their first new song in almost a year.

The title “Cars In Space” is a driving continuation of the sound that the band defined for five minutes on their breakout debut album “Hope Downs” (2018).

This is followed by the five-part double-a single “In The Capital / Read My Mind”, which was released last February. The song was premiered by DJ Steve Lamacq on his BBC Radio 6 show.

Watch the following video for “Cars In Space”:

The music video of the track was shot by the successful photographer Nick McKinlay, whose assistant director was long-time friend and fellow musician Julia Jacklin.

Although a sequel to “Hope Downs” has not yet been officially announced, Rolling Blackouts’ second album is expected to be released later in 2020.

In the meantime, the band will be on the road for the next few months.

First up is a performance at the Perth Festival alongside Stella Donnelly this Friday (February 14th) before playing at the Nine Lives Festival in Brisbane on March 1st and opening in mid-March at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt for the legendary Pixies ,

They will appear at both the Brunswick and Meadow music festivals in March before traveling to the UK and Europe for a number of festival dates.