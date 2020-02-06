Rolling heads: Hema digs “Moorkop” for “Chocoladebol”

The large retail giant Hema should stop calling its popular cream puff pastries on March 30, Moorkoppen, the company said on Thursday.

The product to be renamed Chocoladebol – chocolate ball – will be exactly the same, but the name will be more in keeping with the times, Hema is quoted by the AD.

The Moorkop is not the first Dutch pastry to be given a new name due to changing sensitivities. Chocolate-covered marshmallows were formerly known as Negro kisses – a name that expired over several years.

A spokesman for the Dutch bakers’ association NBOV said the discussion about whether Moorkop should be used or not is new. “It is up to the individual baker to decide whether to make the change or not,” said the spokesman.

Hema informed the AD that it had not yet received any complaints and would not make any further comments on the name change.

