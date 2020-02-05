Rolling Loud Festival celebrates its European debut with A $ AP Rocky, Future and many more

A $ AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa were honored as headliners of the first European edition of the Rolling Loud Festival.

The event, which is considered “the largest hip-hop festival in the world”, has become an integral part of the US festival since its debut in 2015. Previous editions take place in LA, Oakland and New York City. This year’s flagship of the Rolling Loud Festival takes place in Miami in May.

The organizers of Rolling Loud have now announced the first European edition of their festival. On the way to Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão on the Algarve in Portugal from July 8th to 10th, the first Rolling Loud Portugal slots from A $ AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa will be welcoming.

Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and AJ Tracey are also on the bill, which you can see below.

Rolling Loud Europe 2020 (Image: Rolling Loud)

Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, co-founders of Rolling Loud, said about their European expansion: “After five years of building our audience in the US, it was time to bring the party closer to our friends in Europe. The beachfront location in Portugal is the perfect place to trigger our European invasion. “

Rolling Loud Europe 2020 tickets will be available for pre-sale tomorrow (February 6) at 8:00 a.m.CET, before a general begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday (February 7). More information about the Rolling Loud Festival Europe can be found here.

A $ AP Rocky will also legislate on the Wireless Festival in London this summer, which includes Skepta and Meek Mill.