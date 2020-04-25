Rolling Stones: Coronavirus anthem, “Living in a Ghost Town”, goes on No. 1 on iTunes

The Rolling Stones reached another milestone in their decades, during their rock music career, winning their first issue. 1 played on iTunes with the coronavirus-era song, “Living in a Ghost Town.”

The stones haven’t been listed since their first hit in 1981 in “Start Me Up”. But now, in the era of streaming, the band that was founded in 1962 has made it big again. It is also the band’s first original song since their two 2012 songs, “Doom and Gloom” and “One More Shot.”

The seesaws dropped their song on Thursday. But the song was written last year, long before the coronavirus went around the world.

Band member Keith Richards introduced the song to Twitter on Wednesday:

“Living In A Ghost Town” is everywhere at 5pm BST today, thanks to Beats 1 for the first play.pwitter.com/mUlnxpcliA

– Keith Richards (@officialKeef) April 23, 2020

“Life was so beautiful, and we all shut up,” Jagger sang. “It feels like a ghost living in a ghost town. … so much time to waste just looking at the phone. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNNPNweSbp8 (/ embed)

“The stones were in the studio recording some new material before the blockade. There was a song we thought would resonate in the times we live in right now,” Jagger said in a statement according to USA Today. “We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is: it’s called ‘Living in a Ghost Town,’ I hope you like it.”

“We cut this track in L.A. more than a year ago to be part of a new record,” added guitarist Richards. “And then (explosively) he hit the Mick fan and I decided I really needed to go to work right now.”

The Stones are one of the few rock-n-roll bands that have existed since the 1960s. The boys were successful in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s and have not stopped touring despite the many announcements made on stage.

The Stones had to postpone their US summer 2020 tour due to coronavirus.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.