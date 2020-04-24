Rolling Stones Release New Track, “Dwelling in a Ghost Town”

The Rolling Stones at Mercedes Benz-Arena through their European tour.

Sebastian Gollnow/PA via Getty

The COVID-19 quarantine has led a lot of artists to postpone the release of forthcoming albums, but now the Rolling Stones shocked us by accomplishing the reverse and offering us an early peek at new music with the aptly titled “Living in a Ghost City.”

The music, which was composed around a year ago by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, is the band’s first initial materials considering the fact that 2012. (In 2016, they introduced the blues protect album Blues & Lonesome.) Jagger told Zane Lowe that at the time the pandemic strike, he understood he experienced to tweak the music.

“Keith Richards and I the two experienced the thought that we should launch it,” he explained. “But I explained, ‘Well I’ve got to rewrite it.’ Some of it is not likely to get the job done and some of it was a bit bizarre and a bit as well dark. So I a little bit rewrote it. I didn’t have to rewrite extremely substantially, to be sincere. It is very much how I originally did it.”

“So the Stones have been in the studio recording some new content prior to the lockdown and there was 1 music we considered would resonate through the instances that we’re residing in proper now,” the frontman added in a push release. “We’ve worked on it in isolation. And below it is – It’s referred to as ‘Living in Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it.”

Keith Richards issued a statement about the track as perfectly, saying, “So, let us slash a prolonged tale short. We reduce this keep track of perfectly in excess of a 12 months back in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing matter, and then shit hit the supporter Mick and I made a decision this one seriously required to go to do the job ideal now and so in this article you have it , ‘Living in a Ghost City.’ Remain safe!”

“I liked doing work on this keep track of,” drummer Charlie Watts — ever to-the-point — additional. “I assume it captures a mood and I hope persons who pay attention to it will agree.”

You can pay attention to “Living in a Ghost Town” under and see irrespective of whether or not you agree.

