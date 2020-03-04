Rollover crash causes delays on Howard Frankland Bridge

By
Nellie McDonald
-
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rollover crash is causing delays for commuters on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash happened on southbound I-275, on the Tampa side of the bridge.

There is no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Meredyth Cesuillo said the crash is causing a major backup and delays are building into downtown Tampa.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

