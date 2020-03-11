Rollover crash snarls morning targeted visitors on I-4 in Hillsborough County

Humane Modern society rescues 140 pet dogs from neglect in Dixie County
Movie
No injuries following semi-truck sideswipes college bus in Polk County
Video
Stabbing investigation blocks targeted traffic on Dale Mabry Highway
Video
Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with additional precaution
Video
St. Pete Mayor anticipated to discuss about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix
Video clip
Racing semi catches fireplace on I-275
Online video
US states race to consist of coronavirus as situations in the vicinity of 1,000
Movie
Hillsborough County sheriff using techniques to stop coronavirus distribute in jail
Online video
health club combats coronavirus
Movie
CORONAVIRUS OR FLU: THE #1 SYMPTOM THAT SETS THEM Apart
Video clip
Coronavirus: Truth vs. fiction on WFLA Now
Online video
COVID-19 truth vs. fiction recap
Video