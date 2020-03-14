Rolls-Royce Is Constructing a Constrained-Edition Dawn Roadster

There are Rolls-Royce convertibles, and then there’s the Silver Bullet.

Rolls-Royce

If a common Rolls-Royce isn’t special adequate for you, but you’re not interested in putting in the effort (or funds) for a just one-of-a-form bespoke vehicle, the British marque has an additional selection: Selection Vehicles, super restricted-version versions of their signature models.

Rolls-Royce just announced their most recent giving, the Dawn Silver Bullet, which is a new choose on the well-liked 4-seat Dawn convertible. Only 50 versions will be made, and they’re accepting inquiries now.

In accordance to the push release, the automaker is drawing inspiration from 1920s roadsters, working with descriptors like “decadence,” “frivolity,” “glamorous” and “rakish.” How does it attain all those ends? As the title and car or truck type make clear, it will be a placing silver two-seater. But the extra intriguing style and design choice is what they are calling the “Aero Cowling,” a reason-created tonneau protect that alterations the Dawn’s silhouette.

The Dawn Silver Bullet is Rolls-Royce’s hottest Assortment Motor vehicle.

Rolls-Royce

There are other appealing touches during the auto, like dark headlights, which Rolls-Royce says is a initially, and which definitely provides to the assertive character of a auto known as the “bullet.” What we never know is the price, but for restricted-version runs like this, the stage is that prospective buyers who are very seriously considering adding just one to their assortment almost certainly really do not have to stress about a couple of hundred thousand listed here and there.

We can guess at the cost, however. Proper now, a conventional Dawn starts off a minor underneath $350K. A different design, the Wraith, fees about $320K and experienced a 50-piece Assortment Car or truck edition just lately that went for about $450K. So we’d hope the Dawn Silver Bullet to set you back at least that considerably.

Subscribe here for our absolutely free daily publication.