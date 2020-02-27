roman-polanski-to-skip-french-oscars-in-wake-of-rape-allegation

The director is accused of raping an 18-yr-old in 1975

Roman Polanski took home the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Competition for his film “An Officer and a Spy.” (LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Photographs)

As the Associated Press studies, director Roman Polanski will be a no-show at the Cesars — the French equivalent to the Oscars — this yr after women’s legal rights groups referred to as for a boycott of the ceremony in light of a new rape allegation from the filmmaker.

Polanski told the AP that the protests amounted to “a public lynching,” and he dealt with the rape claim by stating, “Fantasies of unhealthy minds are now treated as facts. We know forward of time how this night will engage in out.”

Valentine Monnier, a 62-12 months-old French lady, promises Polanski raped her at his chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland in 1975 when she was just 18 many years previous. The director “firmly contests” the allegation, nevertheless he remains a fugitive since he fled the United States following currently being charged with raping a 13-calendar year-aged lady in a separate incident in 1977.

Polanski’s film An Officer and A Spy, leads this year’s nominations at the Cesars. It chronicles the anti-Semitic persecution of French military Capt. Alfred Dreyfus in the 1890s. Polanski advised the Linked Push that he’s skipping the ceremony to safeguard his colleagues, wife and kids, adding that the awards “have no put for a movie whose issue is defending truth of the matter and combating injustice, blind loathe and anti-Semitism.”

