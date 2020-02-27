roman-polanski-won’t-attend-‘french-oscars’-above-“public-lynching”-fears

Roman Polanski has claimed he will not attend the César awards – France’s variation of the Oscars – for the reason that he predicts “deplorable conditions” in which activists will gather to protest versus him.

The 87-yr-aged movie director, who has been a fugitive from the US felony justice program due to the fact 1978 just after pleading responsible to statutory rape, has 12 nominations for his 2019 film ‘An Officer and a Spy’. He mentioned he won’t go to the party thanks to fears of “public lynching” by feminist activists.

Roman Polanski (Photograph: Getty)

“We know how this night will unfold now,” Polanski said in a statement to AFP. “Activists are currently threatening me with a general public lynching, with some expressing they are likely to protest outside the house.

“What area can there be in these deplorable problems for a film about the defence of truth of the matter, the combat for justice, blind hate and antisemitism?”

Previously this 7 days, French actress Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fireplace) berated the Césars for honouring the French-Polish filmmaker. In 2019 she accused Polanski of sexually harassing her when she was 12, a assert he has denied.

“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the encounter of all victims,” she stated. “It suggests raping women isn’t that bad.”

Polanski’s conclusion to be absent from the awards follows the mass resignation of the French film academy, which awards the Césars. Dozens had been compelled to transfer on after Polanski’s movie about the Dreyfus affair grew to become the favorite to win the prime accolades [via The Guardian].

Academy head Alain Terzian defended the option to contain An Officer and a Spy (titled J’accuse in France) in this year’s awards, stating it “should not consider moral positions”.