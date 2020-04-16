Roman Reigns in WWE Reveals Good Pregnant Wife In Twins, Also!

Breaking News

Imagine having twins … TWO !!!

That’s the truth for the WWE superstar Roman Reigns just revealing his wife Galina pregnant with twins – for the second time!

Roman and Galina have 3 children – including a set of twin boys born in 2016.

But during a conversation with Muscle & Fitness, Roman dropped the big news … their family is growing again in a big way!

“You have three children?” the questioner asked.

“3 with 2 in the oven,” Roman replied … “So, I’m looking for a Papa Bear of 5! That’s great news! We didn’t split it.”

First, CONGRATS !!!

Second, HOLY MONEY MORE THAN YOU !!!

By the way, the possibilities of having twins are natural reported 1 in every 250 births – so, somehow, they hit the jackpot twice!

On the other hand, that’s a lot of poopy diapers.

No word on when the kids need to be.

It’s worth noting … Factors that matter pulled by WrestleMania 36 a few weeks before the April 4 event – and even if the decision was based on her health due to the absence of leukemia, it now seems that pregnancy could also play a role.

Play video content

“You never know the whole story,” Reigns said in a video posted on March 30 … “All you know is what you think, ‘Oh she’s good’ and this and that, but you never know what’s going on in my life.”

Now we know … and hey, CONGRATS MAN !!