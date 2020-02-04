Romance Writer and Seattle NHL debate “Sockeyes” name

There will soon be an NHL team at the Key Arena in Seattle, but it remains to be seen what that team will be called.

We’re not far from the Seattle hockey night coming true, and fans of the sport in and around Emerald City are eagerly awaiting the NHL’s latest franchise to celebrate its debut. However, an open question is what this new team will be called. There have been rumors of a number of options, including Seattle Kraken and Seattle Sockeyes. However, no decision has yet been announced.

It’s an unexpectedly complicated situation, and it’s also one that includes a popular series of romance novels. No, you read that correctly. How do novels flow into the process of naming a professional sports team? Well, it gets a little more complicated here.

At The Athletic, Craig Custance spoke to author Jami Davenport about her unexpected involvement in this debate. Davenport is the author of several romance novels with a fictional team called Seattle Sockeyes. Davenport also owns a brand for this name; As Custance writes, this has prompted some ice hockey fans to speculate that the octopus name will be chosen to avoid possible branding problems. This has led to some setbacks from local hockey fans.

Davenport argues that this is not the case and that she has contacted the team’s front office. The team informed Custance that the process of setting a name has not yet been completed. When the Sockeyes name prevails, it’s not the first time that an NHL team has shared its name with a fictional hockey team.

Fans of Davenport’s romance should note that she doesn’t plan to stop writing about hockey. In her conversation with The Athletic, she called hockey players “the artisans of the sports world”. The story of how she became a hockey fan herself and spent a lot of time watching the Seattle Thunderbirds is thoroughly adorable. And it’s hard to deny that “Seattle Sockeyes” has a great sound.

