Romantic moments that have so far captured the hearts of viewers in “Crash Landing on You”

The romance heats up in tvN’s “Crash Landing on You”!

“Crash Landing on You” tells the story of a rich South Korean woman named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea during a trip to paragliding. There she meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), an elite North Korean officer in the military.

Here are three of the most memorable romantic scenes from the drama!

Divulgacher

Ri Jung Hyuk saves Yoon Se Ri

Yoon Se Ri was on his way to the airport to return to South Korea when a mysterious convoy of trucks suddenly led a siege. Ri Jung Hyuk, who was secretly protecting Yoon Se Ri from behind, suddenly appeared to save her. To the dismay and shock of the viewers, Ri Jung Hyuk was injured in the shoulder during the shooting. Not only the scene in which Ri Jung Hyuk appeared on his motorbike captivated viewers, but the romance between Ri Jung Hyuk, who is willing to risk his life for his love, and Yoon Se Ri, who cannot go to Korea from the South with Ri Jung Hyuk in critical condition, keeps viewers on their toes.

A match made by fate

Ri Jung Hyuk also surprised viewers with the scene in which he plays the piano by the lake in Switzerland. A few years ago, Yoon Se Ri, who was going through an extremely difficult period of his life, left alone in Switzerland and fell by chance on piano music which cheered him up. Since then, she has kept this melody deep in her heart. When Yoon Se Ri heard Ri Jung Hyuk playing the piano, she was shocked to discover that the two had been linked by this fateful moment in the past, and a beautiful scene takes place in which they are back at the same lake, each meeting the eyes of the others.

The farewell kiss

Although Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri love each other, they know they have to separate. Yoon Se Ri was to return to South Korea through the demilitarized zone, but Ri Jung Hyuk wanted to stay with him as long as possible before separating. With the military dividing line in front of him, Ri Jung Hyuk said, “I can’t pass a foot here.” However, when Yoon Se Ri left crying, Ri Jung Hyuk suddenly grabbed her from behind, saying : “A stage should go well”, and the two shared a beautiful farewell kiss.

The next January 25th broadcast of “Crash Landing on You” will not broadcast a new episode and will instead air a special episode including content behind the scenes due to the Lunar New Year.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?