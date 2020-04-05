Rome as a ghost town of Coronavirus

ROME – The streets of Rome were deserted the day before Rams Sunday, antiseptically cleansed by coronavirus fears, and even more so by state-instituted draconian measures to keep citizens confined to their homes. .

The following photos were taken during Saturday from one and a half to one and a half hours, between 12.30. and 2pm. on a warm sunny day at a time of year, when tourists and pilgrims would normally have flooded Rome to take advantage of the Easter holidays and the delightful weather.

Instead, Rome has no tourists, whilst citizens relocate to their homes for fear of being discovered on the street for no good reason to satisfy law enforcement. Rome’s mayor, Virginia Raggi, boasts on social media the number of stops made and the fines issued by the police. This journalist was detained for ten minutes by police officers near the Trevi Fountain while his self-reward and identification were verified, processed and recorded.

Ms. Raggi also has set up a website for citizens to ratify their neighbors if they are spied on for a second dog walk or visit a church without visiting a tobacconist, newspaper stand, shops groceries or another reason better than just wanting to talk to God.

The few people in the streets have their lower face hidden behind masks and quickly avoid looking as if a simple eye contact could lead to a virus spread or to a fine police record. Wish a good day to the people who pass a stony silence, although sometimes a neighbor is pronounced with a quiet reproach.

Initially, the Romans accepted the blockade well, giving up flash mobs from the balconies and playing music from the windows. Now, by week four of the National Quarantine, the weight of confinement, combined with grave economic worries, has brought the people of Rome to their knees.

The following photographs testify to the breathtaking architectural and natural beauty of the Eternal City and the tragic emptiness now affecting the landscape. Despite the fact that less than five out of every 10,000 residents in Rome have tested positive for coronavirus, a general policy of complete suppression of economic and cultural activities has reduced the population to fearsome paralysis:

