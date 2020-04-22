Romelu Lukaku makes breathtaking declare that 23 Inter Milan players experienced coronavirus in January with Milan Skriniar ‘almost passing out’ owing to COVID-19

Romelu Lukaku fears 23 Internazionale players contracted coronavirus in January.

Italy is the European place worst strike by COVID-19 with practically 25,000 deaths from the disease.

Romelu Lukaku experienced scored 17 objectives in 25 Serie A appearances prior to soccer came to a halt past month due to the fact of COVID-19

And previous Manchester United striker Lukaku has revealed Inter star Milan Skriniar ‘almost handed out’ as he was substituted in the first-50 % of a 1-1 attract versus Cagliari a few months in the past.

In an Instagram Stay Story with Kat Kerkhofs, spouse of Belgium and Napoli ahead Dries Mertens, Lukaku stated: “We had a 7 days off in January. We arrived back and I swear 23 out of 25 players were unwell. No joke.

“We played at household towards Radja Nainggolan’s Cagliari and after 25 minutes 1 of our defenders had to depart the discipline.

“He could not go on and virtually handed out. Every person was coughing and owning a fever.

“It also bothered me when I warmed up, I received considerably hotter than standard. I hadn’t had a fever in several years.

“After the game there was another evening meal with invitees from Puma, but I thanked them and went straight to bed.

“We were being under no circumstances analyzed for corona at that time, so we will never know for certain.”

Serie A has been suspended indefinitely with a return day however unidentified.

And Lukaku has been executing his little bit to support out all through the ongoing pandemic by donating £88,000 to the San Raffaele healthcare facility in Milan.

The 26-12 months-previous added: “I contributed €100,000 to a hospital in Milan. I have under no circumstances carried out matters like this prior to, I by no means believed about it.

“As I get more mature, the far more I realise that I have a platform to help people.

“I am listed here in Italy and have been obtained pretty properly in this article. It is pleasant to assist the folks right here.”