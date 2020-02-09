Romelu Lukaku sets new goal record at Inter Milan

UDINE, ITALY – FEBRUARY 02: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring the first goal in the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Friuli on February 2, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku flies high in his first season with Inter Milan after setting an incredible score record for Nerazzuri with four months left in the season.

Romelu Lukaku has taken Serie A by storm with his performances this season. It only took 29 Belgian international matches in all competitions to score 20 goals for Nerazzuri, making Lukaku the fastest player to score 20 goals in club history.

Seeing that football legends like Ronaldo, Hernan Crespo and Ruben Sosa, to name a few, have all played for Inter Milan, Lukaku’s ability to set that record is quite impressive.

In total, Lukaku has 16 goals to his credit in Serie A action, but has scored twice in Coppa Italia and scored two goals in the Champions League. After being heavily criticized by Manchester United fans last season, it’s safe to say that Lukaku has put that experience behind him.

Inter Milan are neck and neck with Juventus in the title race because of Lukaku’s precision in front of goal. Lukaku has created a great partnership with Lautaro Martinez, and the arrival of playmaker Christian Eriksen makes fans wonder how much more aggressive Inter Milan’s attacking core can become.

Antonio Conte has used Lukaku to perfection and this has been displayed throughout the season as the main goal of Inter Milan was to provide Lukaku with frequent service both inside and outside. As a result, Lukaku scored twice in six games this season.

The 26-year-old reaches new heights in Serie A in a short period of time, and if he maintains that form, his goals could eventually lead Inter Milan to their first scudetto since the 2009-10 Serie A campaign. With four months left in the season, it will be interesting to see if Lukaku can score 30 goals, something no Inter Milan player has ever done.