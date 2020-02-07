Romeo Langford helps Celtics to win stamp over Atlanta

The NBA mill drove last night for both parties, with Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and Trae Young all sporting street clothing.

What the Celtics might not have expected from their stripped opponent were young players such as John Collins and Kevin Huerter to fill the gaps for their All-Star teammate.

The Celtics went the same way in the scary victory of 112-107 on last night. It was their sixth consecutive victory and the ninth in their last 10.

And Romeo Langford, with seven of his 16 points in the last 2:31, noted the result one evening when Jayson Tatum went to get 32 ​​points on 7-out-12 3-point shooting. Kemba Walker, back after a three-game knee-related absence, scored 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

And every drop was needed, considering Collins’ 30-point performance, along with another 25 from Huerter.

Collins had just reduced the Celtics lead to five points (101-96) when Langford hit a 3-pointer from the left corner for a short 104-96 lead, before Brandon hit Goodwin twice.

Tatum hit twice on the other side after his drive was turned off, but Walker was called up for a loose ball foul after pulling Collins on a switch. The Hawks center closed the gap to six with two free throws.

Langford was hit hard again and cut a Marcus Smart pass. But Goodwin hit twice, including a 3-pointer, and cut the Celtics lead to 108-105.

Walker, fouled in the defensive half, skipped two free throws with 54.3 seconds for a lead of 110-105, but Collins changed again.

Tatum missed from the left corner – Smart plunged into the crowd following the rebound – and the Hawks, who were three points behind, took possession with 18.3 seconds to go.

The Celtics strongly disputed the following possession until Goodwin’s bomb bounced from the top of the circle to the back of the edge.

Langford, polluted with two seconds left, converted twice for a lead of 112-107.

After a slow first half, the Celtics finally put together a strong quarter in the third, triggered by an extensive and powerful 27-7 run that was primarily responsible for the 87-73 lead they brought in the fourth.

After three quarters, Tatum had 25 points, including 6-for-9 3-point shooting, and the attacker’s production was vital, given the 24 points Collins produced over the same trajectory.

But now the Celtics had to deal with an Atlanta team encouraged by the earlier success. The Hawks thus made the first big move of the fourth against a line-up of Celtic reserves plus Tatum and hit hard with a 12-3 run early in the quarter that cut the lead of the C to six runs.

And even when Tatum shocked the crowd with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the sidelines for a short lead of 99-88, it was forcibly squeezed between a Brandon Goodwin three and Huerter’s drive for a three-point game.

The 3-pointer of Vince Carter with 3:27 left caused a time-out for Celtics, their lead came back to 101-94. Collins got deep into the paint to cut that led to five points.

The 18-point first half of Tatum was vital, given how badly the Celtics shot after hitting their first six 3-points in the first quarter.

With Collins filling the attacking gap for Atlanta with Young out of action, the Celtics were at peace with one point (55-54).

But the Celtics picked up their intensity from the beginning of the third quarter and eventually kicked in an extended series of 17-4 with 3-pointers from Tatum and Walker and a three-point game from Kanter, resulting in a lead of 77-66 Celtics.

Tatum hit his sixth three of the night to walk one more run – this was a 10-1 burst that gave them a 87-73 lead by the end of the quarter.