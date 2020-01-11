Rome’s Diamond League meeting moved to Naples

Loading...

ROME – This year’s Rome Diamond League meeting will take place in Naples, the Italian Athletics Association said on Saturday.

The fifth of the 15 games on May 28 will be held at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will not be available before the UEFA European Championship.

Four Euro 2020 games will be played in the Italian capital, including the opening game on June 12.

Stadio San Paolo, home of the Italian football club Napoli, was recently renovated for the 2019 Summer Universiade and can accommodate 55,000 spectators.

Since the opening of the Golden Gala in 1980, Rome has hosted the annual event, apart from 1988 (Verona), 1989 (Pescara) and 1990 (Bologna), when the Stadio Olimpico was in operation before the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES

Hurricanes have shut down Coyotes behind Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek made this closure look simple. He also just made it sound.

Mrazek stopped 32 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes scored two goals in 63 seconds too late in the second period to …