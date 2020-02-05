Romney of the GOP says he will vote for Trump’s conviction

WASHINGTON (AP) – Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Donald Trump, who is probably the only Republican senator to support the accused President’s removal. Romney announced his announcement in the Senate on Wednesday.

Romney called Trump’s actions – the president was charged with abuse of power and congressional disability – “perhaps the most abusive and destructive oath of office oath I can imagine.”

The majority of senators were now dissatisfied with Trump’s print campaign against Ukraine, which led to the two impeachment proceedings. But the Republican Senate is far from requiring two-thirds of the Constitution’s condemnation and dismissal of support.

A key Democrat, Alabama Senator Doug Jones – perhaps the most politically endangered campaigner in a country where Trump is popular – announced before the vote that after many sleepless nights, he had decided to sentence both charges.

“Senators are elected to make difficult decisions,” Jones said in a statement. He noted the “gravity of the moment” and said Trump’s actions were “more than just inappropriate”. You were an abuse of power. Since impeachment was the only control over such presidential misconduct, I had to vote for a conviction. “

Wednesday’s expected result covers nearly five months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, which began in the house of spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and ended in Mitch McConnell’s Senate, reflecting the nation’s relentless partisan distribution after three years in Trump’s presidency.

No president was ever deposed by the Senate, and Trump arrived at the Capitol on the eve of the Capitol vote to use the balance sheet as a justification, a political hymn in his reelection request. Allies sang “four more years!”

The president did not mention impeachment. The mood in the house that accused him was tense. Pelosi opened the speech when he was done.

The vote on Wednesday afternoon is expected to take place quickly. Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, senators who are committed to “impartial justice” will stand at their desks for the appeal and cast their votes – “guilty” or “not guilty”.

In the first impeachment process, Trump is accused of abuse of power. On the second, disability of the congress.

It is expected that only a few senators will migrate from the party camps, but that the partisan impeachment will result in a deeply party-political acquittal. Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received cross-party support when they remained in office after impeachment. President Richard Nixon resigned instead of facing a revolt by his own party.

Before the vote, some of the most closely watched senators went to the Senate to tell voters and the nation what they had decided. The senate minister opens the court proceedings with daily prayers for the senators.

“This decision is not about whether you like this president or not,” said GOP Senator Susan Collins, the Maine centrist, about her determination to make both allegations.

Ohio GOP Senator Rob Portman said that although he did not tolerate Trump’s actions, he was unwilling to remove him from the vote nine months before the election. “Let people decide,” he said.

West Virginia centrist-democratic senator Joe Manchin has put the idea of ​​blaming Trump instead on the table as a signal for a possible acquittal vote.

Most Democrats, however, repeated the property managers’ warnings that if Trump were not controlled, Trump would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and attempt to “cheat” again before the 2020 election.

During the almost three-week trial, House Democrats argued that Trump had abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden before the 2020 election.

They reported an exceptional shadow diplomacy operated by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani that triggered the highest levels of government alarm. After asking the Ukrainian president for a favor on a phone call on July 25, Trump temporarily stopped US aid to the fighting ally that was fighting enemy Russia at its border.

When the House investigated Trump’s actions, he instructed White House advisors to defy Congress’s subpoenas, leading to the disability.

Questions from Ukraine continue to move. The House Democrats could still summon former national security advisor John Bolton to testify about revelations from his upcoming book that include a new report on Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents will almost certainly show up.

House Justice Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday that Democrats will “likely” summon Bolton, but a final decision has not yet been made.

In the final arguments for the trial, Attorney General Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Appealed to the senators’ decency that “the right thing is important” and “the truth is important” and that Trump “is not so as they are”.

“You cannot trust that this president is doing the right thing, not for a minute, not for an election, not for our country,” said Schiff. “It won’t change. And you know it.”

Pelosi initially hesitated to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump when she took control of the House of Representatives after the 2018 elections, and dismissively said to more liberal voices that “he is not worth it”.

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress argue that Democrats have tried to undercut him from the start. Trump calls both Special Envoy Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and impeachment investigation a “hoax” and says he did nothing wrong.

But a whistleblower complaint about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised the alarm. When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was stunned. “Completely wrong,” she said. Days later, the spokesman announced the formal indictment.

The result is a 28,000-page record of the house based on testimony from 17 witnesses, including national security officials and ambassadors, in house and public delegations and hearings.

The result was the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in U.S. history in which no Republicans joined the House Democrats to vote for the indictment. The Republican Senate kept up the pace with the fastest trial ever and the first without witnesses or considerations.

Trump’s prominent law firm with lawyer Alan Dershowitz summed up the impressive assertion that it is not punishable if the president deals with the consideration as described, because politicians often consider their own political interest with the national interest.

McConnell has a Republican majority of 53-47 and is armed against dissenting opinions. Some GOP senators distanced themselves from Trump’s defense and other Republicans opposed calls by conservatives to disclose the anonymous whistleblower’s name. The Associated Press typically doesn’t reveal the identity of whistleblowers.

Trump’s approval rate, which has typically dropped in the mid to late 1940s, reached a new high of 49% in the last Gallup poll conducted at the end of the Senate process. The survey found that 51% of the public viewed the Republican Party positively, the first time since 2005 that the number of GOP had exceeded 50%.