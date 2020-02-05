Romney to Vote to Convict Trump for Abuse of Power

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced Wednesday that he will vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office for abuse of power.

His voice trembling during a speech in the Senate, Romney said that Trump was no longer fit to lead the nation.

“The big question that the Constitution instructs senators to answer is whether the President has committed an act so extreme and so serious that he reaches the level of high crime,” said Romney. “Yes, he did.”

The president, Romney said, had corrupted the 2020 elections by pressuring Ukraine to announce a politicized investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden – what the senator called the most serious violation of Trump’s oath imaginable .

“The corruption of an election to stay in power is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of his oath of office that I imagine,” he said.

FULL SPEECH: Senator Romney says he will vote in favor of the impeachment article on the abuse of power against President Trump.

"With my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my homework to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it from me."

– NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 5, 2020

Romney’s vote will not remove the president – a two-thirds vote is needed and pro-recall senators represent less than half of the Senate – but his vote has historic significance: Romney will be the first senator of the American history of voting for the removal of a president from his own party.

The Trump administration’s response, at least at first, was moderate but worrisome. The White House canceled an oval office photo shoot with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

And White House director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland asked what he thought of a bipartisan vote to condemn the president, said, “We have a reaction that we are very pleased that the Senate acquits today hush the president. “

Republican senators speaking to reporters after Romney’s announcement attempted to downplay the news.

“Obviously, this is a problem he struggled with, and to be honest, I could not have predicted how it was going to happen,” said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) about. from Romney.

Asked if the vote could severely strain Romney’s relations with fellow Republican citizens, Senator John Thune (R-SD) said that Romney and President Trump “had a bit of a complicated relationship to start with.”

“At the (Republican Senate) conference, he was someone we all know to be a very independent person. Obviously, we will continue to work with him, ”said Thune.

In his Wednesday speech, Romney chose the arguments of the President’s defense team, one by one.

The argument that only statutory crimes are impenetrable, he said, “defies reason”.

Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden was “difficult to explain except as a political prosecution,” he said.

The senator rejected the Trump team’s arguments that the president wanted to fight corruption in America and Ukraine.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if their names were not Biden, the President would never have done what he did,” said Romney.

Romney had pre-recorded an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News that the network played after announcing its vote.

“I believe that the act he took, an effort to corrupt an election, is an attack as destructive of the professional oath and our Constitution as I can imagine,” he said.

Romney told Wallace that the decision was the most difficult of his career, but that he could bear the consequences of the president’s almost certain anger.

“I believe he made a very serious error in judgment,” said Romney. “The one who strikes at the very heart of our Constitution. And in a setting like this, failing to recognize that this would impose an even heavier burden on my conscience than on hers. “

