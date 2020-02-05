Romney’s first Republican to support the sentencing president

Senator Mitt Romney said he would vote to remove President Donald Trump from office for abuse of power, making the Utah Republican the first senator to cross party lines in the Senate impeachment process.

Senator Romney said in the Senate that Mr. Trump was “guilty of horrific abuse of public trust” when he pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and said that “a president did acts against public trust can commit that these are outrageous “that they” demand impeachment “.

Senator Romney choked when he delivered his speech in the Senate and spoke about the importance of his faith and the oath he had taken at the beginning of the Senate process.

US President Donald Trump says the democratic lawmaker who initiated the impeachment process “hasn’t yet paid the price,” a statement the legislator sees as a threat. (AP)

The Senate will vote on each of the two impeachment articles at 4:00 p.m. (AEDT 8:00 a.m.) – abuse of power and disability for Congress.

The result is a foregone conclusion: Senate Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and a two-thirds majority is required for the conviction.

While the Utah Republican is not enough to dismiss Mr. Trump, Senator Romney’s vote will deny the president full Republican and Senate support for the impeachment.

So far, no Senate Democrats have announced that they will vote for the President’s acquittal. Senator Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat facing a tough reelection campaign in 2020, said Wednesday morning that he would vote for Trump’s conviction.

“After many sleepless nights, I reluctantly came to the conclusion that there is sufficient evidence to convict the President of both abuse of power and Congress disability,” said Senator Jones.

The acquittal will mark the end of the historic and turbulent four-month impeachment process that began in September when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the presidential investigation after pressuring Ukraine against former Vice President Joe Biden and must be investigated Son Hunter Biden.

Parliament appointed Trump as the third president to be indicted in December by passing the two indictments without republican votes.

The Senate’s final vote on the impeachment order follows a bitter dispute over the trial that started two weeks ago.

Senate Democrats and House impeachment officials urged the Senate to hear witnesses to the trial, including former national security adviser John Bolton, whose draft manuscript alleged that the president had told him that he was conditioning US aid to Ukraine in investigations into Democrats.

But Senate Republicans denied the need for witnesses and refused an application to call witnesses 49-51.

They argued that Parliament should have called the witnesses it wanted before indicting the President, and that voting on witnesses raised concerns about executive privileges, which prolonged the process indefinitely.

Many Republicans, including Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, said parliament had proven that the president had tied US aid to an investigation.

But Senator Alexander and other Republicans argued that the behavior was not contestable.