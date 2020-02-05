Romney’s vote is more than symbolic

I admit that Mitt Romney surprised me about this. I did not expect that. It is easy to say that it is only a personal decision and that it does not matter. I do not think this is entirely true. Obviously, Trump will be acquitted. It is almost certain that Romney will be the only Republican to vote to condemn the president. But a few days ago, I noted how much the Republicans earn thanks to their unanimity. This has a profound normalizing effect which shapes opinion.

There was a line that jumped on me. Romney said of how history will record his vote that “they will just note that I was among the senators who determined that what the president had done was wrong, seriously wrong.”

This will I think be a key line: "They will note merely that I was among the senators who determined that what the president did was wrong, grievously wrong." Many Sens now saying 'well of course it's wrong but I can't convict.' Romney saying, no, you're not. That's significant. pic.twitter.com/LqO4L6543U — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 5, 2020

There is a key point here. After the witness bar was overcome, a number of Republican senators responded and said well, he clearly did something wrong, but it is not bad enough or it does not matter or something else. Romney’s statement puts the lie to that in what I suspect is a fairly uncomfortable way, and one that will be detrimental to at least some candidates for re-election in November. He says no, you didn’t mean to say he was wrong. You said it was fine. And that’s really what they say. Because they are cowards and fail in their homework.

There is a reasonable argument and an argument to which I believe you may believe that the chairman is guilty of wrongdoing, but that it is still not enough that is necessary to be removed from office. I think you can also say that the president is guilty, but there are prudential reasons for refraining from deportation. What you cannot say is that I will vote to even block the hearing of witnesses. It doesn’t match. It means that you know it’s very bad but that you have different priorities. You do not care.

Again, go back to what I wrote on Monday. A party that unanimously approves something has a profound impact. Yes, Romney is the only guy. But it is important. It was so important in the House that Justin Amash was practically short of party. The other senators will have to react to this and for a large number it will be difficult.