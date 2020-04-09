Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to wear masks at the grocery store

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) encouraged Floridians this week to wear masks at the grocery store to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The grocery stores are packed and when you have close contact, the virus is more likely to be transmitted,” said DeSantis. “So with masks I think it could reduce the transmissibility of this, I think it’s a very important precaution.”

Last week, President Trump announced the formal recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cover their faces in public.

“The CDC advises using the non-medical cloth cover as an additional voluntary measure of public health,” said Trump, though he insisted that it is “voluntary.”

“You don’t have to,” he added.

First Lady Melania Trump also encouraged Americans to consider wearing a mask in public, asking them last week to “take social alienation seriously and wear a mask / face”.

He renewed that call on Thursday.

“As the CDC continues to study the spread of # COVID-19, they recommend that people wear fabric face coverings in public settings where social distance can be difficult to maintain,” the first lady said in a statement.

“Remember, this does not replace the importance of social detachment. It is recommended that we keep ourselves safe, “he added next to an image that shows he was wearing a mask:

As the CDC looks into the spread of #CVID-19, they recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public spaces when social distance can be difficult. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social estrangement. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn

– Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

Officials in some local communities have further taken the recommendation, threatening residents with penalties for not having to wear a facial in public places.

As reported by Breitbart News:

Laredo City Council passed an ordinance that required everyone over the age of five to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose in public. The ordinance is expected to take effect on Thursday, April 2, and violators could face a fine of up to $ 1,000, according to Laredo Morning Times.

The order encourages people to wear approved masks, but allows bandanas, handkerchiefs or any other fabric.

The city of Laredo also adds a local curfew to all residents. Violation of the 22 h. up to five in the morning, could cause up to 180 days in prison and detention, as well as a fine of up to $ 1,000.

The city order came into effect on April 2.