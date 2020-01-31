Ron is leaving Triple J So the Veronica and Lewis era is over

It’s the end of an era, my friends. Veronica, Big Ron Dog, Hot Ron, will soon be on Triple J’s maternity leave and this time she will not come back. Yes, she is leaving us – and her oldest addicts Lewis – forever, and this is really the worst end of a hell week.

Ron recorded a message for the Triple J listeners from a wonderfully soundproofed room in ABC, where she spread the news that she would not be returning to national youth broadcasting after releasing her second song over the next few months. A blissfully unsuspecting Lewis can be seen behind her through a few layers of supposedly thick, but not commercial, radio glass that is unlikely to take it well. Veronica and Lewis as we know them are coming to an end and I don’t know how to feel either.

Veronica notes that she can no longer keep up with the outbursts of anger in the J’s, especially now that she is reignant, and is ready to push the coop in the Triple J into the full-grown life of the mother of two.

Given that Veronica and Lewis have blessed our ears since 2014 – almost six years now – it’s time to say goodbye to Hot Ron. I’m not sure Lewis will go on without his beloved counterpart, his crime partner, his co-host, and his scooter buddy. But can someone get in touch with him to make sure he’s okay? Cheers.

See how Veronica makes the big announcement below, and we’ll keep you posted when she finally puts on the headphones.

