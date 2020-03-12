Ron Johnson postpones the vote for the Burisma-Biden Probe Subpoena subpoena

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, called a ballot scheduled Wednesday to cite a former Ukrainian politician as part of the Burisma-Biden inquiry.

“For extra caution and to give her time so I can receive further information, I will postpone a vote on the citation records and an appearance by former consultant Blue Star Strategies, consultant Andrii Telizhenko, on his work for the lobbying firm.” , Johnson told the member committee, according to The Hill.

Instead of pushing Telizhenko’s testimonials and documents, Republican Wisconsin could instead place the Blue Star’s strategies in his committee’s view. The firm had previously been hired by Burisma, a Ukrainian energy giant, to help with allegations of corruption.

In 2014, Burisma named Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to its board of directors. The appointment of the board coincided with Major Biden, who was the starting point for the Obama administration for Ukraine and Burisma’s chief executive, accused of money laundering. Hunter paid a nice $ 83,000 a month to serve on the board, despite his lack of expertise in the oil and gas industry.

“As we work through these questions, at the suggestion of Republican and Democratic Committee members, we will go directly to the source and force the same records and an appearance directly from Blue Star Strategies,” said Johnson.

Hunter Biden’s links with Burisma have become a focus in the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview last week with Fox News Channel’s Hannity, President Donald Trump said he would continue to speak to Biden about his son’s ties to Burisma. “This will be an important issue in the campaign. I will get it all the time, because I don’t see a way out. I don’t see any way, for them I don’t see how they can answer those questions. And maybe they can. I hope they can,” host Sean Hannity. “I actually wish they could. But I don’t think they can answer those questions. That was purely corrupt. “

Senate Democrats have accused Johnson of conducting the Burisma inquiry to damage Biden’s election prospects, despite the launch of the probe almost a year ago.

“This research should not be part of what we are doing in national security,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the commission’s Democrat. “There are too many other major issues affecting the security of our country, such as coronavirus and cyberattacks.”

Joining the Democrats in criticizing the probe was Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who said he preferred “any interview of the witness would occur in a locked room without a hearing or a public show.”

Days later, the only Republican senator who sentenced President Trump to the upper house running trial said he would vote in favor of the summons for Telizhenko. Sen. Romney has expressed concern at President Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would be held in a locked space without a public hearing or show. Therefore, it will vote for the President to proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered, “Romney’s spokeswoman Liz Johnson said in a statement.