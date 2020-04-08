Ron Lee is looking forward to leading the St. Louis football program

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two months after being named the new head coach of the St. Louis school football team, Ron Lee almost received his first penalty.

Lee and his 7-year-old son were walking to Kapaolono Park Park near his Kaimuki home when he was stopped by police officers.

“I was kicked out of the park,” Lee said. “They said you can’t do that. Next time I get fine.

For Lee, it was a unique transition after his brother Cal Lee resigned as St. Louis’ head coach in February to become the defensive coordinator. Ron Lee’s accession to head coaching was such a seamless transition – the brothers have worked together for four decades at the high school and college levels – that there has been no noticeable operational change.

“There wasn’t a single kid on the team – and this was when school was in session and the change was made – no one kid or one coach said, ‘Congratulations,'” Lee said. di, chuckling. “Like anything transpired. I don’t know what that means. … It’s kind of funny.”

Last month, the school and its athletic facilities closed at the end of April, and classes moved to online instruction because of the pandemic. The probability is the class restriction will be extended, dooming the odds at the Crusaders to conduct their five spring football practices in May.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lee said. “Right now, I don’t think we’ll have the spring ball. If we do, it will be very limited.

Lee, who is not part of the St. Louis faculty, said he had not been to the football office in a couple of weeks. He said he does not yet have a team meeting with the players.

“I’m not even sitting down with the coaches,” Lee said. “We normally don’t do much until the middle of April, at last, to start talking about spring practice. But because of the situation, I haven’t even talked to any of the coaches for a while.”

There are about 20 assistant coaches, many of whom are volunteers. The large staff accommodates several who have conflicting schedules because of their work day.

Lee said players are trained on their own, and can access online videos for prep work.

The Crusaders, who have won the past four Open State Division Championships, are looking for a successor to quarterback Jayden de Laura, 2019 at the state Offensive Player of the Year who will attend Washington State. Connor Apo, last year’s top superstar, AJ Bianco and Graham Kekahi are top candidates. Apo will be a senior citizen. Bianco, who will be a junior, and Graham, who will be a sophomore, have already received college offers.

“They are all very, very good,” Lee said.