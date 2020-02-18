[ron-roenicke-not-teaching-gamers-to-bunt]

FORT MYERS — Below a new supervisor, the 2020 Crimson Sox will proceed to bunt sometimes.

“What are we educating guys to bunt for, when I may possibly give two sacrifices a yr?” interim manager Ron Roenicke explained on Tuesday. “Why shell out all your time carrying out some thing that does not genuinely materialize in the match? Back again when I played, (former Dodgers manager Tommy) Lasorda would set me in to pinch-hit to bunt somebody around. It was a large aspect of the sport. The fundamentals and matters we stressed each day ended up a significant portion of the match at that time. The game has transformed. It’s not that way any more. So to place that emphasis on that element does not make any perception.”

The Sox had just 27 full sacrifices in two years underneath previous supervisor Alex Cora. They rated amongst the bottom in the league in equally many years.

“The only dude we genuinely experienced very last 12 months who was superior at it was Sandy Leon,” Roenicke stated. “We don’t have him this calendar year. Jackie (Bradley Jr.) works on it some. I can recall (Blake) Swihart a pair of decades ago. We were being in a situation we believed that would be a fantastic time to sac bunt and afterwards on I talked to him he explained he experienced under no circumstances sac bunted before in the minimal leagues, so that is form of scary.”

Pillar, Bogaerts new leaders in the clubhouse

The Pink Sox dropped some veteran leaders in Mookie Betts and David Price, but Roenicke envisions Kevin Pillar and Xander Bogaerts between the men who will consider on management roles in 2020.

“I imagine Pillar, simply because of who he is and the temperament he has and the expertise he’s experienced, I see him becoming a major element of that,” he claimed.

Bogaerts has seemed like a leader for years. He speaks many languages and connects with gamers from all backgrounds. He’s as accountable as they arrive and always stands in entrance of his locker to reply concerns for the team following tough losses. And he’s an All-Star on the field.

Do the Crimson Sox belong to Bogaerts now?

“I really do not know if I’d put it that way,” Roenicke said. “I consider there is so numerous excellent players on the crew, I guess what I’d feel about it is if he was just a standout player (when compared) to anyone else we have, then it results in being that. But for the reason that we have some other excellent players, I seriously really don’t search at it that way.”

Roenicke explained Bogaerts and Betts are pretty various in their demeanor.

“Mookie confirmed up to the ballpark generally in the similar mood each day, but it was not as superior, smiling,” the skipper claimed. “Bogie shows up every single working day and as quickly as you see him, there’s a smile. He’s in a terrific mood every working day, for even so lots of online games we engage in. That is really challenging to do. I think that is what the variation is, and it brings a smile to anyone else’s deal with.”

Sox modifying tone on Verdugo

The Purple Sox wanted to crystal clear up comments by group president Sam Kennedy designed on Monday, when he was questioned about Alex Verdugo’s function in an incident from 2015 in Dodgers spring training, when a police report was submitted about a 17-year-old girl who suffered bodily abuse in a resort space although Dodgers gamers have been current.

Kennedy reported the Pink Sox did not make any endeavor to speak to the alleged sufferer in the case.

“I can handle just that we did an particularly large degree of due diligence with Big League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and I really spoke to the commissioner immediately about it myself, and we are comfy with the selection (to receive him),” Kennedy explained Monday. “Otherwise we would not have moved forward in that path. Had a likelihood to meet up with Alex in person this morning, and let him know that the overall firm is in this article to support him and all of our players. So we’re comfy with the amount of thanks diligence we did.”

The Pink Sox clarified that Kennedy did not intend to say that the club “supports” Verdugo in the context of the 2015 incident. As an alternative, he intended the club provides him a assistance technique like they offer all youthful players in the business.

The crucial piece in the Betts trade, Verdugo is not likely to be ready for the commence of the season because of to a anxiety fracture in his back.

New catcher coming?

The Sox are reportedly in arrangement on a small league contract with catcher Jonathan Lucroy, nevertheless it is not but formal.

He was an MVP prospect underneath the Roenicke-led Brewers in 2014 but has hit just .248 with a .666 OPS about the very last 3 yrs. The 33-calendar year-outdated is predicted to be a depth solution guiding Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki.

The news was initial claimed by MassLive.com