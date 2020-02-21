[ron97,-ron95-up-two-sen,-no-alter-for-diesel]

The retail rates of RON97 and RON95 petrol will boost by two sen for every litre, at RM2.38 and RM2.08 respectively whilst diesel to stay at RM2.14 for every litre, efficient midnight tonight until eventually February 28. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The retail selling prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will increase by two sen for every litre, at RM2.38 and RM2.08 respectively when diesel to stay at RM2.14 per litre, effective midnight tonight till February 28.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement right now claimed based on the Computerized Pricing System (APM), the retail charges for the two RON95 and diesel should really be at RM2.08 and RM2.14 for every litre respectively.

“This displays an improve from past week’s RON95 price of RM2.06 for every litre while diesel to continue to be at RM2.14 for each litre,” it reported.

It also claimed that retail rate of RON95 petrol was improved to RM2.08 per litre and retail selling prices for diesel to stay at RM2.14 for each litre, in line with the government’s final decision to stabilise the retail rates for the petroleum products and solutions and safeguard the perfectly-currently being of the people’s economic climate.

“However, as world wide oil rates are rising and in order to defend customers from the affect of rate increases, retail prices of petroleum goods will be taken care of at no additional than RM2.08 for each litre for RON95 petrol and RM2.18 for each litre for diesel by means of subsidies,” it reported. — Bernama