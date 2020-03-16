Ronaldinho Lists Soccer In Paraguay Prison, Reported to Release Pole Trophy

Breaking News

Life behind bars isn’t bad for either Ronaldinho … the soccer legend joined a futbol champion in prison last week – and reportedly won a pig for dominating the games !!

If it breaks down … the 39-year-old Brazilian is locked up in a Paraguay jail after officials say he entered the country with a fake passport.

Dinho had been at the facility for about two weeks … but he apparently took advantage of it – because the dude had joined a soccer league with other inmates and nailed it.

The first visualization of the @ 10Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 debate at the campoonato de Futsal de la Agrupación Especializada, donde se encuentra recluido por ingresar a Paraguay 🇵🇾 con pasaportes falsos. # Dinho #Ronaldinho

– Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 13, 2020

Videos and photos of the former Ballon d’Or winner coming out of the asphalt with the boys … and according to witnesses, his teams had no problem securing the victories.

In fact, reports say that Ronaldinho and his team not only won a cool trophy for all Ws … they even got a favored pig for the championship !!

¡El trofeo 🏆🐷 ganado por #Dinho! #Ronaldinho jugó for minutes and los equipos Negro Cumbiero and Villa Real, the quienes disfrutaron del premio mayor 🐽 | Photos of Iván Ciclón (ABC).

– Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 14, 2020

It was a wonderful moment for Ronaldinho, considering the circumstances … but not as one worried about a long stay behind bars for the former soccer superstar.

His lawyers say that whole passport incident a disagreement … saying that Ronaldinho did not know that the documents were fake.

Ronaldinho – who is traveling the country for a charity event – reportedly faces up to 6 months in prison.