Ronaldinho Moves From Prison to Arrest of Fake Passport Case

Ronaldinho – the soccer superstar accused of using a fake passport to enter Paraguay – was ultimately out of jail … but he did not have an exact house for free.

The 40-year-old Brazilian moved into a house arrest on Tuesday – after spending last month locked up in Paraguay for allegedly using a bad counterfeit passport.

As we heard earlier, Dinho and his brother traveled back to Paraguay in March to promote the new book – but officials say entered the country illegally. Many problems.

And, why fake passports? It is said that the former FIFA World Cup All-Star reportedly confiscated his Brazilian and Spanish passports in July 2019 over unpaid taxes.

Authorities raided the hotel where Ronaldinho and his bro lived, seized the passports and put them both in jail … where they were, until Tuesday.

Bonds set at $ 1.6 Million ($ 800,000 each) – which they could easily afford, considering the FORTUNES they had contracted and endorsed for years.

Don’t think it was bad for Ronaldhino, he managed to stay active in prison … dominating the soccer games in the yard and reportedly winng a pig trophy for his performances!

Ronaldinho and his brother are expected to remain under house arrest pending an investigation into their alleged crimes.

Besides playing for Brazil’s national team, Ronaldinho also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and A.C. Milan during his career.