Ronaldinho Scored Five Ambitions for His Jail Soccer Staff

Ronaldinho Gaucho arrives in Paraguay, prior to remaining arrested for applying a fake passport.

Norberto Duarte/AFP through Getty Photographs

Even though he undoubtedly would want to not be in a Paraguayan jail, Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho is earning the most of his time guiding bars. In his first match for one particular of his prison’s soccer teams, the previous Barcelona star scored 5 aims and assisted 6 scores for his staff, as they won 11-2. Looks a bit unfair to have Ronaldinho play for only a person side, but he didn’t get it effortless on his fellow inmates.

In a movie shared by Brazilian information outlet Globo Esporte, the guy nicknamed Dinho can be found casually strolling by way of the field in advance of scoring 1 of his five ambitions. The intensity was considerably down below that found in the European pitches of his occupation, but thinking of that he has not played competitively given that 2015, it is nice to see that his expertise have not atrophied.

In accordance to Globo Esporte, Ronaldinho did not want to take part in the prison event, but acknowledged since “it was a treat” for the other prisoners to play with the legend. And he did get a little something out of the complete deal: thanks to his team’s acquire, they shared a 16 pound pork feast just after the video game.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis are detained in Paraguay immediately after they entered the place with phony Paraguayan passports. The official cost is that of “using a public document with phony written content.”

Subscribe right here for our free of charge each day publication.

Study the comprehensive story at Globo Esporte