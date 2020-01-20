Ronaldo continues his streak

It wasn’t pretty, but Juventus were able to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table to 4 points.

They were slow in the first half, which has become a very frustrating habit this season. However, they did manage to make their way towards a goal towards the end of the first half.

In the 43rd minute, Blaise Matuidi passed a ball to Cristiano Ronaldo on the wing, which Ronaldo then cut inside and made a run on the left side of the box. He took a shot that had no goal, but managed to get a detour in his path and sneak past the Parma goalkeeper. The goal sent the game at halftime with Juve leading 1-0.

In the second half, the goals would arrive much faster. In the 55th minute, Andreas Cornelius found a corner opening to direct a ball towards the goal. He found himself nestled at the bottom of the net. However, it wouldn’t take Juve long to regain the lead.

3 minutes later, Miralem Pjanic jumps Paulo Dybala on the wing. Dybala then sent a center which allowed Ronaldo to advance into the penalty area and he was able to easily beat the Parma goalkeeper. It would be the ultimate goal to deliver a 2-1 victory for Juve.

GK: Wojciech Szczesny 7.5 / 10

Wojciech Szczesny played well in the game, but his teammates dropped him again. He made some really nice stops and registered 5 shots in total, but his white sheet was refused because his teammates lost track of a Parma player in a corner and he perfectly managed a ball around the corner further from the Szczesny net. Still, it was a very good performance by Szczesny who remains one of the best goalkeepers in the league, even if his numbers are not as impressive this year as they were last year.