Ronaldo penalty double gives Juventus a six point lead | Sports

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus scores his second penalty and his 50th goal with Juventus during the Italian Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina on February 2, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. – AFP picture

MILAN, February 2 – Cristiano Ronaldo today doubled nine league games in a row with a penalty when Juventus returned 3-0 to Fiorentina after losing to Napoli last weekend.

The Portuguese striker scored both goals after a goal in Turin, with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt scoring a third in added time.

Maurizio Sarri’s team improved by six points in the Serie A table at second-placed Inter Milan, who are joining Udinese today.

Juventus had only suffered the second defeat of the season last weekend in the former Sarri club Napoli, although Ronaldo scored a goal.

“Cristiano Ronaldo scores again and again and it’s psychologically important for him,” said Sarri of the player who will be 35 next Wednesday.

“Physically he is good and makes a difference. The other strikers are also doing well.”

Fiorentina in 14th place has seen an upswing since Giuseppe Iachini took office on December 24, but was beaten in the first division this year.

Club president Rocco Commisso was angry with the punitive decisions.

“I am disgusted with what I saw today,” said the Italian-born US businessman who bought the club in Tuscany last year.

“Juve is very strong, a team with a payroll of 350 million doesn’t need any help. Referees can’t decide games.

“Today they imposed two sentences on us, maybe the first one was there, but certainly not the second.”

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny tested his team early when Pole Federico prevented Chiesa’s kick from the heel and a goal from Pol Lirola.

At the other end, Pole Bartlomiej Dragowski denied Rodrigo Bentancur before a VAR test confirmed that Fiorentina’s German Pezzella had handled the ball in the area.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo made no mistake and prevailed five minutes before the break.

His second goal came 10 minutes before the end for a controversial foul by Federico Ceccherini on Bentancur.

Ronaldo scored 14 goals in nine games and scored 19 goals this season, including seven penalties.

The former Real Madrid player has scored 50 goals in 70 games since joining Juventus in 2018.

He is also the first Juventus player to score a number of goals in nine league games since David Trezeguet in December 2005.

De Ligt nodded after a cross from Paulo Dybala in added time for his first goal at Allianz Stadium when Iachini had to take his first league defeat against Tuscany.

Third-placed Lazio will try to close the gap between Juventus and SPAL.

The Roma gap to fourth place is now at risk after losing 2-4 to Sassuolo yesterday.

Atalanta is just one point behind fifth place before competing against relegation candidate Genoa, who is aiming to enter the Champions League final. – AFP