Ronda Rousey Prevents WWE Full-Equal Return, ‘F *** to Unsure People’

Ronda Rousey has slammed the door shut on a full-time return to WWE – saying he has refused to dedicate his entire life to some “f * cking ungrateful” fans.

DAAAAAAAAMN RONDA !!!

Ronda has not been in the squared circle since WrestleMania 35 back in 2019 – and many people wonder if she’ll be back?

Today, some are responding courtesy of the “Wild Ride with Steve-O” podcast (shout out ProWrestlingSheet) … where the former “Jackass” star asked him about his career plans.

“I love WWE,” Ronda said … “I had a really good time. I love all the girls in the locker room.”

BUUUUUT … (of course there is a “but”).

“However, I work part-time and I am not home 200 days before the year. And, when I get home, I am fast asleep because you do not have time to lie down.”

“It’s just … what do I do if I can’t spend my time and energy with my family? But, instead of spending my time and energy with a bunch of f * cking ungrateful fans I also don’t appreciated? “

And the boom goes with dynamite.

“I like performing. I love girls. I like being out there … but, at the end of the day, I’m like,” F * ck these fans, dude. ‘ “

Ronda continued, “My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go to them. So this is my decision at the end of the day, like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you do. I’ll try and take all my futures and stop people as much as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’ll go f * cking home! ‘And that’s it. “