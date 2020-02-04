Ronda Rousey says when she will return to WWE and who she wants to face

The WWE has produced many of the greatest superstars and characters in professional wrestling, which is why the promotion has kept its popularity for so long. But the company was not afraid to sign people from other sports, especially MMA.

Her biggest commitment in this regard is undoubtedly Ronda Rousey, who announced her multi-year contract with WWE immediately after the 2018 Royal Rumble. Then she won the Raw Women’s Championship and after a long term she lost the title at last year’s WrestleMania. She’s gone since then.

The rumors

Ronda has been gone for months and she has said that she wants to start a family, but since that hasn’t happened yet, many believed she would return this year. Many thought their comeback would be at this year’s Royal Rumble, but it never happened.

With that cleared out, speculation was on this year’s WrestleMania, but according to Dave Metzler, Ronda will not compete at Mania. In fact, they didn’t plan anything for them. However, she wants to return to the ring.

Ronda’s own words

Ronda recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves and during the interview he asked her about her return and she said, “Probably whenever I feel like it. I think if they just let me show up at live events, probably very soon. “

Depending on when she actually returns, Ronda made it clear in the same podcast that she already knows who she wants to be in the ring with next: the current NXT champion Rhea Ripley, as she said: “Rhea Ripley. Oh my god, she’s great. I would like to have a match with her someday. “

