Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel retaliated to Donna Brazile telling her to “go to hell” with her chatting details about the Democratic 2020 principal.

McDaniel gave a late evening Super Tuesday job interview to Shannon Bream where she was promptly questioned for her response to Brazile’s diatribe — which was produced in reaction to McDaniel’s claim that Democrats have “rigged” the major system versus Senator Bernie Sanders. McDaniel stood by that rivalry and stated Brazile was “out of line” by telling her to “go to hell.”

“We all recognize that the Democrats did put their thumb on the scale for Hillary Clinton in 2016, because of Donna,” McDaniel claimed. “You’ve seen the Democrats modify their discussion process to put Bloomberg on the phase, and you’ve witnessed the concerted work by the institution Democrats to go soon after Bernie Sanders. And you know who’s stating at the most? Bernie Sanders. So I felt quite in-my-lane saying this is occurring, I really do not imagine it’s anything we just cannot talk about and I assume her reaction was a little out-of-line and disproportionate to my previously responses nowadays.”

From there, Bream brought up the counterpoint that Joe Biden got the edge in excess of Sanders since his moderate Democratic opponents made the decision to consolidate all over him. This led to McDaniel even more decrying superdelegates and the “flawed” Democratic convention process. She also pronounced the nomination a “jump ball” involving Biden and Sanders

View higher than, by way of Fox News.