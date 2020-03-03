[RONNIE JAMES DIO: ‘Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund’ Commemorates tenth Anniversary With Awards Gala And Live Live performance]

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Most cancers Fund, started in memory of the late rock tunes legend, commemorated the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with its 10th Anniversary Memorial Awards Gala held on February 20 at the Avalon Hollywood. Hosted by radio and television identity Eddie Trunk, the group identified honorees in eight groups — each named immediately after songs penned by Ronnie James Dio — who have performed a role in possibly Dio‘s legacy or that of the charity.

Stay leisure was provided by Ronnie James Dio‘s reside band DIO, that includes vocalists Tim “Ripper” Owens and Oni Logan, and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen, and highlighted by the vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio. Los Angeles comic Brian Posehn, in addition his comedic responsibilities, executed a music from his future “Grandpa Steel” album accompanied by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING), while nearby rockers SADIE & THE TRIBE opened the festivities with their set.

Magician Danny Magic shown card tricks all through the cocktail hour and auctioned off exclusive visitor packages to the Magic Castle in Hollywood to gain the Dio Cancer Fund.

Sebastian Bach presented the Grasp Of The Moon Award to BMG executives Jeff Christian, director, catalog senior vice-president Michael Kachko Thomas Scherer, govt vice-president, repertoire & internet marketing L.A., global writer providers & China and Kathy Rivkin Daum, senior director, movies.

Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DIO) offered the Magica Award to Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio‘s longtime recording engineer and operator of Overall Access Recording Studios.

Tranquil RIOT‘s Frankie Banali presented the Rainbow In The Darkish Award to Rainbow Bar & Grill and Whisky A Go Go proprietor Mikael Maglieri.

Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK Country COMMUNION, THE Useless DAISIES) introduced the Sacred Coronary heart Award to Dr. David Wong, professor and associate dean for exploration, UCLA School Of Dentistry, and director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR) for his function in acquiring a non-invasive saliva check for the early detection of cancer, which has been supported by the Dio Cancer Fund.

Fred Coury of CINDERELLA offered the Killing The Dragon Award to Laura Heatherly, CEO of the T.J. Martell Basis, which is devoted to funding revolutionary health-related exploration focused on obtaining solutions and cures for cancer, leukemia and AIDS.

Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, THE Useless DAISIES, DIO) presented the Holy Diver Award to Rhino Amusement/Warner Tunes Group executives Mark Pinkus, president, Rhino Leisure & U.S. Catalog Jason Elzy, vice president, communications & advertising and marketing, Rhino Amusement Brian Dodd, manager, worldwide artist model administration, Rhino Amusement and Jason Working day, vice president, A&R, Rhino Amusement.

Robbie Crane of BLACK STAR RIDERS presented the King Of Rock ‘N Roll Award to Barry Drinkwater, executive chairman, Global Items Products and services Ltd.

Songs business government Ahmet Zappa offered the Stand Up And Shout Award to Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the “Dio Returns!” hologram.

A exclusive award was offered by Terry Ilous (Good WHITE, XYZ) to Oliver Shokouh, proprietor of Harley Davidson Glendale, in recognition of his continued assistance and commitment to the yearly “Journey For Ronnie” bike journey and live performance, now in its sixth yr. It will get position on Sunday, May 17.

Banali addressed the crowd in an impassioned speech, revealing that he experienced postponed his latest chemotherapy therapy in his personal fight with Phase IV pancreatic cancer in get to show up at the gala.

Some 300 VIP attendees, among them Geezer Butler of BLACK SABBATH and his wife/supervisor Gloria Butler, newly installed Metal Blade Documents president Tracy Vera, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Ricky Warwick (BLACK STAR RIDERS), John Bush (ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT), Marty O’Brien (LITA FORD) and Rita Haney, who discovered her have latest most cancers diagnosis in an interview, were being dealt with to a gourmand evening meal with wine pairings and luxury Dio Cancer Fund branded present baggage. A significant silent auction and a raffle comprising uncommon products and entertainment memorabilia established frenetic bidding and brought in added revenue. Amongst the most common have been the luxury six-night time all-inclusive South African photo safari for two at the five-star Ezulwini Safari Lodges in Bigger Kruger National Park, the oceanview cabin for up coming year’s Monsters Of Rock cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the three-night time continue to be at the superb two-acre Grand Watch Manor nestled amid the orange groves outdoors the quaint aged town of Ojai, 10 hours of recording studio time to document, mix, and learn a demo at Wyn Davis‘s Whole Obtain Studio, a bass guitar with a handpainted portrait of Geezer Butler and the specifically built diamond-studded just one-of-a-variety classic Rolex Datejust view from the 1960s, dubbed Dio’s Sacred Coronary heart Timepiece, established especially for the Dio Most cancers Fund Gala by www.darktriumph.com.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was established in memory of the famous rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who shed his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity firm focused to cancer avoidance, analysis and training, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has currently lifted around $2 million in its quick heritage. Monies raised have been dedicated to the most cancers investigation perform of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer study device of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Middle in Houston, in which Ronnie was taken care of for gastric cancer all through the past six months of his everyday living, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also dedicated resources to assistance the investigate of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA College of Dentistry in producing a basic, non-invasive saliva take a look at for the early detection of cancer, which is in maintaining with the Fund‘s mission of most cancers avoidance, investigation and education.