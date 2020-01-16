Ronnie Ortiz-Magro receives an emergency order against Jen Harley – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML27e627a629c7088321a5692df7af202211%

% MINIFYHTML27e627a629c7088321a5692df7af202212%

WENN / Avalon / Judy Eddy

Accusing his ex-girlfriend of brutally attacking him while he slept, the star of & # 39; Jersey Shore & # 39; You have submitted a request for a street ban through your lawyer.

Up News Info –

“Family vacation on the Jersey coast“star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro He received an emergency order after accusing his former girlfriend Jen Harley of attacking him.

The reality star’s lawyer claims that Ortiz-Magro was “brutally” attacked by Harley while sleeping on Saturday and quickly applied for a restraining order.

The motion was reportedly adopted in a Las Vegas court on Thursday (January 16), preventing Harley from approaching his ex until February 25.

% MINIFYHTML27e627a629c7088321a5692df7af202213%

% MINIFYHTML27e627a629c7088321a5692df7af202214%

However, Harley’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, insists that the documentation was not submitted to her client, who already had an own protection order against Ortiz-Magro.

“The contact Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently violated the current restraining order against him,” Bloom told People. “We have not received a restrictive order against her, and if Jenn gets one, we will object. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

The former couple has a history of domestic disputes.

Ortiz-Margo was arrested in October (19) for beating Harley and chasing her with a knife during an unpleasant altercation in Los Angeles when he was accused of imprisoning her and her daughter Ariana in her rented house. He avoided an allegation of kidnapping, but was struck with a number of small indictments, including domestic violence, waving a gun, resisting arrest, threatening criminal threats, and putting children at risk.

He appeared in a Los Angeles court the following month (November 2019) and denied the charges. He then accused Harley in December of leaving his daughter, now 20 months old, in a post on his timeline for Instagram Story.

Next article



Fans go crazy after Demi Lovato has been chosen to sing the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV