Backyard garden GROVE, Calif. (KABC) — An altercation following a violent crash involving a stolen vehicle led to a police shooting that still left a rookie officer hurt and a suspect dead in Garden Grove early Wednesday early morning, law enforcement stated.

The taking pictures happened in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard at about one: 25 a.m. following law enforcement responded to a site visitors collision.

When police attempted to call one of the people in the car, which struck a mild pole, the suspect attacked the officer, in accordance to Backyard Grove police.

The altercation led to the officer-concerned taking pictures.

The suspect afterwards died soon after he and the officer had been transported to community hospitals. The officer’s accidents, which officials say happened during the wrestle but did not involve any gunshot wounds, were being explained as non-existence-threatening. The officer has been with the department for about a year and a 50 % and just passed his probationary time period, according to Yard Grove law enforcement Lt. Carl Whitney.

Extra information and facts on the officer and suspect, including names and ages, have not been unveiled.

Law enforcement say it was later identified that the crashed motor vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Challenger, was stolen from a Santa Ana dealership. It is unclear when the automobile was stolen.

Detectives do not believe that the suspect was in possession of a weapon.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Workplace and Backyard garden Grove police investigators will review the officer’s system cam footage.

An investigation is ongoing.