Rookout and AppDynamics work together to help enterprise engineering teams debug quickly with Deep Code Insights

It is not enough acknowledged that the real headache when it comes to software failures and performance issues is not so much the problem itself, but instead the process of identifying these issues in fact. Sure, problems may be slowing you down, but choosing your application code to actually understand what has happened can sometimes stop the engineering teams.

For business engineering teams, this can be especially deadly. Agility is tough enough when dealing with complex applications and the burden of older software; but when things go wrong, any perception of speed can be discarded to the trash.

However, a new partnership between debugging platform Rookout and APM company AppDynamics, announced at AppDynamics’ Transform 2020 event, might just change that. The two organizations have teamed up, with Rookout’s impressive debugging capabilities now available to AppDynamics customers in the form of a new product called Deep Code Insights.

Live debugging of an application in production in Deep Code Insights

What are Deep Code Insights?

Deep Code Insights is a new product for AppDynamics customers that combines live code debug features offered by Rookout with the AppDynamics APM platform.

The benefit to developers can be significant. Jerrie Pineda, Enterprise Software Architect at Maverik says, “Rookout helps me get the troubleshooting data I need in seconds instead of waiting for hours.” That means, he explains, “(Maverick’s) average time to resolution (MTTR) for most issues is cut up to 80%.”

What does Deep Code Insights mean for AppDynamics?

For AppDynamics, Deep Code Insights allows the organization to go a step further in its mission to “make it easier for businesses to understand their own software.” At least it expresses AppDynamics’ VP of business development and strategy at Kevin Wagner. “Together with Rookout, we narrow the gap between indicating a code-related problem that affects performance, mapping the direct problem within the code line and quickly implementing a solution for a seamless customer experience,” he says.

What does Deep Code Insights mean for Rookout?

For Rookout, meanwhile, the partnership with AppDynamics is a great way for the company to reach a wider audience of users working in large corporate organizations.

The company received $ 8,000,000 in Series A funding back in August. This has provided a solid platform on which it clearly seems to be building and growing.

Rookout’s co-founder and CEO Or Weis describes the partnership as “obvious.”

“We want to bring the next generation’s workflow to corporate customers and help them increase product speed,” he says.

Learn more about Rookout: www.rookout.com

Learn more about AppDynamics: www.appdynamics.com