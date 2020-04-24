‘Room Room’ Twitter account rates are the highlights of celebrities

By working remotely to break the virus, reliance on video conferencing has made people look at the homes of celebrities and other celebrities.

For Claude Taylor, a former travel photographer and White House staffer, Bill Clinton, who lives in Washington DC, the opportunity to see inside these homes inspires the creation of a Twitter room account.

Read more

Launched on April 11 at the Room Rater, Taylor captures photos of famous zoos, politicians and other celebrities, and ranks them in 10 categories.

Humorous ratings, including John Legend, Celine Dion, Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton, have become popular on Twitter, where Taylor has more than 85,000 followers.

According to Taylor, Gil King, who recorded parts for CBS’s This morning from his home, deserves a 10/10 rating for his room – because his yellow background is “beautiful” but “less so”. .

According to Vladimir Putin, Taylor was tougher and gave the Russian president a score of 10.2.

“Good symbol. How’s the tea? Are Trump’s chestnuts cooling down?” Taylor described a phone call from Putin sitting in front of a fireplace in contact with Zoom.

Trevor Noah received a top score of 10.8 because his room looked “good.” According to Taylor, his only criticism was that “on the other side, the door looks lovely.”

When it came to the first lady, Obama, the first lady, Taylor praised the background as “complicated. Beautiful classic.”

“This Michelle Obama, I will not change anything,” he wrote.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen scored well, as Taylor called it “perfection” while Conan O’Brien was unlucky and scored 2.10 for the hotel’s background.

“Canon. Is this a travel express hotel?” Taylor asked.

The Twitter account has the support of people on social media who are grateful for the distractions.

“My new Twitter account room is my favorite,” one wrote.

[Tags ToTranslate] Twitter [t] Magnification [t] Skype [t] Celebrities [t] Michelle Obama [s] Vladimir Putin [t] John Legend [t] Lifestyle