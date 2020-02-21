[rooney-scores-in-500th-league-game-as-derby-draw-with-fulham]

Derby County’s Wayne Rooney scored a target in his 500th visual appearance in English league soccer against Fulham. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 22 ― Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th overall look in English league football with a target before Aleksandar Mitrovic noticed 2nd-tier large-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw absent to Derby yesterday.

Previous Manchester United star Rooney, the England national side’s all-time major goalscorer, struck from the penalty location following Tim Ream handled early in the 2nd 50 percent at Delight Park when he cheekily chipped the ball in excess of Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

But Mitrovic, the Championship’s top rated scorer, volleyed in Aboubakar Kamara’s cross for his 22nd intention of the season 17 minutes from time to make Fulham a attract and carry the London club in two factors of second-positioned Leeds in the race for automatic marketing to the lucrative Premier League.

Only the leading two sides at the end of the regular time are assured a put in English football’s prime flight, with the other promotion place made a decision by a series of perform-off matches involving the groups finishing in third to sixth positions. ― AFP