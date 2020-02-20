[rory-mcilroy-shoots-down-prospect-of-jumping-to-proposed-tour]

MEXICO Metropolis – Rory McIlroy turned the initial leading player to publicly reject the idea of a proposed new tour, saying he values his choice of in which to play over whatever money the Premier Golfing League is promising.

“I would like to be on the right facet of historical past on this a person,” McIlroy mentioned Wednesday at the Mexico Championship.

McIlroy reported the only matter that could adjust his thoughts have been if all the best players made the decision to sign up for, and he doesn’t see that taking place.

“I feel it’s quite break up at the instant,” he explained.

Converse of a Premier Golf League has been all-around for about six years and picked up momentum — together with major funding, primarily from Saudi Arabia — in modern months. Organizers have been talking to gamers and brokers the last couple of months in the Bahamas, Australia and last week in Los Angeles.

Phil Mickelson, who performed with officials involved throughout the pro-am in the Saudi International previous thirty day period, reported Sunday he was not prepared to announce his intentions but may be prepared to point out his view publicly by The Gamers Championship.

Tiger Woods has mentioned only that he and his folks had been searching into it.

The notion of the Leading Golfing League is to invigorate golfing by putting jointly 12 four-person groups that would be necessary to perform 18 situations — 10 of them in the U.S. — that feature 54 holes, no reduce and a shotgun start out to healthy a five-hour broadcast window. Total prize funds would be $240 million, and the top rated player could gain as a lot as $50 million.

McIlroy claimed money is “cheap.”

“Money is the easy component,” McIlroy stated. “It should not be the driving aspect. Search, for some folks it is. And we’re professional golfers and we’re out right here playing golf to make a residing. But at the finish of the day, I benefit my independence and my autonomy in excess of almost everything else.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan despatched a memo to gamers last thirty day period that efficiently mentioned that because the tour has contracts with title sponsors for a entire routine and television partners, any one joining the Premier Golf League would have to give up their PGA Tour memberships.

The Leading Golf League’s schedule would not consist of the majors. And nonetheless to be identified is if the Formal World Golfing Ranking board — represented by big excursions and golfing organizations — would allow for the league to get rating details. The world position is used to assist figure out the industry for majors.

For anyone like Woods — the greatest attract in golf — to participate in in the new league, he may be essential to participate in as often as 22 times a calendar year if the league has an 18-match program.

“Tiger is 44. He’s acquired two youthful young children,” McIlroy explained. “He brazenly mentioned last 7 days he would like to play 12 moments a yr, so this league is proposing 18. So he’s not going to do it.”

Other gamers have said they are studying proposals.

“I don’t really stand wherever,” Dustin Johnson reported. “Right now, I’m actively playing on the PGA Tour. But a great deal would have to take place for that to alter. Like Rory said, if there was a condition wherever I felt like I had to engage in, then I would. But for appropriate now, I’m actively playing on the PGA Tour.”

The PGA Tour plan board’s up coming meets on March three, the 7 days of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Potential customers of the league was mentioned at a gamers meeting at Torrey Pines in January, and at with the 16-member Participant Advisory Council very last 7 days at Riviera.

When initially questioned about the new league at Torrey Pines past month, McIlroy mentioned golfing was coming into a new period and the Premier Golf League proposal had exploited a couple parts of weak point, without having detailing what they ended up.

While he said then he did not think it was the best way to go, McIlroy proposed it could be a “catalyst for some variations on this tour that can assistance it mature and move forward.” As an example, he described gratifying leading gamers.

He left no question in which he stood on Wednesday.

“The additional I’ve believed about it, the far more I never like it,” he explained. “The a single issue as a expert golfer in my placement that I worth is the truth that I have autonomy and independence over everything that I do.”