Rosario Dawson supports the southern noir of Briarpatch from the USA

One of the most impressive things about FX’s adaptation of Fargo was how successful it was to capture the spirit of a Coen Brothers production without feeling like an imitation of reality. Many have tried and failed to reproduce the alchemical mix of pathos, humor, and absurdism (not to mention world-class script and direction) that has fueled this genre practice, and the results are rarely more than adequate. While Andy Greenwald’s briarpatch is more successful than many others when it comes to selling his special version of Noir-inflected Comedic Pulp, it gets a bit over the top trying to get too much conspiracy – hell, too much everything – in stuffing the sun texan setting. It’s the kind of show where an escaped zoo animal suddenly appears on the screen if too many minutes pass without anything bizarre happening. A series that is supposed to be child’s play should not be so exhausting.

Based on Ross Thomas' novel of the same name

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Edi Gathegi, Jay R. Ferguson, Kim Dickens, Brian Geraghty and Jon Beavers

Debuts Thursday, February 6th, at 10 p.m. ET on USA

Hour-long crime drama

If anything, Briarpatch feels a bit like a relapse into the U.S. Blue Skies Days, a series that portrays the kind of drama of crime where the cable channel formed its bones, albeit with a complicated, seasonal one Action rather than connected is more episodic narrative structure. It combines the simple delights of Kornball small town life, which are filled with strange secondary characters and their respective runworms, with the darker fare that the broadcaster has taken in recent years: hard violence, issues of nihilism and moral concessions and efforts for artistic superiority , If the latter elements often don’t feel well brought up, it’s not for nothing: Ana Lily Amirpour guides the pilot with all the strange panache and visual flair that she uses for her large-screen projects such as “The Bad Batch” and “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night “. But this stylistic improvement also goes hand in hand with emotional distance; We’ll only really get to know our main character in the middle of the series, a difficult question about a weekly show that only has so much time to assert itself.

This main character is Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), an equal opportunities officer for an aspiring US senator, and a woman who makes it easy to occupy the gray area between right and wrong to do things for her bosses. Dill returns to her long-abandoned hometown of St. Boniface, Texas, after her estranged sister Felicity, a local police officer, was killed by a car bomb in front of the dilapidated home she also owned. Allegra vows not to leave until she finds out who killed her sister and why. She quickly encounters a parade of idiosyncratic locals, many of whom she knew in her youth and almost all of which hide secrets of some kind. (Briarpatch never encountered a backstory or character sheet that couldn’t turn into something more intricate than necessary.) There is the lawyer who didn’t make the sister’s will three weeks earlier (Edi Gathegi). Felicity’s cop friend (Brian Geraghty), who is unfortunately married; Floyd (Jon Beavers), Felicity’s classless tenant, who is far too interested in Allegra’s actions; the dodgy chief of police (Kim Dickens); and more, all connected to the mystery in one way or another.

The series’ juiciest drama is the playfully contradicting relationship between Allegra and Jake Spivey (Mad Men’s Jay R. Ferguson), a childhood friend who joined the army and earned millions in arms trading under improper circumstances. When Allegra’s boss instructs her to sign an immunity contract with Jake to testify against an old partner who is under investigation in the Senate, it is only a matter of time before the overlap between her professional commitments and her personal search for the murderer of her Sister begins to appear. Ferguson makes Jake a multi-faceted menace: gossipy outside man who whirls around on a lavish estate (he is very proud of his pet giraffes) with a sly military spirit and the training of elite soldiers under the surface. The exchange between Jake and Allegra crackles with chemistry, the two deliver a hot and cold dynamic that helps overcome some of the meandering expanses of the plot – and the long time it takes the show to deal with Allegra itself ,

The icy distance at which the Allegra show initially began makes it difficult to get involved with the material. She is more of a collection of literary tics than a full-sized person (she drinks long cigarettes without ever lighting one), so there is no basic identity that our understanding could be based on when every new facet of their personality comes to light. When Briarpatch finally invests in their history and motivation, we are already deep in the neck of double crosses and conspiracies related to immigration, local town hall politics and the ongoing secret of murder, which is slowly consuming everyone and everything. With every new player or fleeting appearance – hi, Peter Stormare as a bowling alley owner! – the show starts in too many directions and tries to do justice to each of these scenes and situations. (Best of the Bundle: Alan Cumming plays the lead role in the machinations in several episodes and apparently has more fun camping than any other person together.)

Part of the difficulty is that Briarpatch wants to be a deeper show than it is. There are some moments of uncanny, almost supernatural openness that awkwardly creep in alongside the easy-going fried drama of the South. And the show keeps trying to transfer quirky symbolism and meaning to chunky staged images that look more forced than imaginative or effective. It ends up with multiple shows in one – Gumshoe Mystery, Political Intrigue Potboiler and Small Town Soap. Everyone has their joys, but sits together uncomfortably, as if the series couldn’t stand not being all things for everyone.

Still, if it calms down and manages to engage in a single story long enough, Briarpatch is full of wit and style. The fourth episode is about Felicity’s funeral, and the chance to investigate the aftermath of her death for everyone in St. Boniface creates a sharp episode, accompanied by a pinprick that Quentin Tarantino would be proud of. Likewise, an episode-long invasion of Spiveys Compound that triggers the back half of the series packs the stuff and culminates in an unveiling of the overarching storyline that almost justifies some of the narrative knots that previous episodes were caught up in. This series is promising, but runs out of the window too hot and refuses to sacrifice the breadth of ambition for focusing. Briarpatch has a wonderful cast and some inspired ideas; When it can slow down and find a more elegant way to bring its fusion of icy, cool, and dilapidated idiosyncrasies, St. Boniface becomes a dry and engaging place for viewers to take root.