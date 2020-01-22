Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish talk like a boss and conquer Hollywood

You need a boss to know you. And Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish have it all.

The actresses play the leading role in the new comedy Like a Boss, which is about longtime best friends Mel (Byrne) and Mia (Haddish), whose ties will be tested when their local cosmetics brand runs out of money. up-mogul (Salma Hayek).

The film also plays Jennifer Coolidge (Legal Blonde) and Billy Porter (Pose).

Mel and Mia are a bit unlikely. Mel is Type A and does the business, while Mia is the free-spirited creative who is responsible for developing the hottest new product in her brand. But at its core it is a story about a lasting female friendship, a breath of fresh air from the Hollywood of the women fighting against each other.

This immediately attracted Balmain, the Australian Byrne, for this role.

“I just love Tiff and I love the idea of ​​a friendship script,” Byrne told 9Honey Celebrity during an interview in New York City in December.

“My best friend is 20 years old, just like this friendship (in the movie). And I love the idea that families are complicated, and choosing your friends is a big part of growing up. Friendships support you with so many things, and I feel that this is a festival for it. I also love that it occupies me and Tiff, which may seem like an unlikely couple. “

Tiffany Haddish (left) and Rose Byrne (right) play Best Friends and Entrepreneurs in ‘Like a Boss’. (Paramount Pictures)

“We are two peas in a pod,” said Haddish.

“We have so much in common,” added Haddish. “We are both exactly the same size. We were born in the same year and we both have tiny ears,” she said with a laugh.

In their own lives, as in the film, both women have learned to celebrate big and small victories in their careers.

“There were a lot of boss moments,” says Haddish, who has had a number of hits since her breakout movie Girls Trip 2017.

Byrne adds: “There have been many small successes. If I am dissatisfied with something, I can get rid of it. Or I need more help and get it. I have the strength to do things you need or for other people faster to get.” “

Haddish is always thinking of a list of goals that she has had for years.

“I have this list of targets, and I have to check and add them from the list? That’s the boss.”

Like a Boss is coming to Australian cinemas on January 23, 2020.

